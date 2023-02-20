Politics

Tito Mboweni tells white South Africans to join the ANC

20 February 2023
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni's call for white South Africans to join the ANC has tongues wagging on social media.

Mboweni stirred up debate at the weekend when he asked why the majority of white South Africans were “not nonracial”. 

“I ask this question fully cognisant of the avalanche of negative responses. Why are the majority of white South Africans not nonracial? Join the ANC,” he exclaimed.

Mboweni previously said the ANC fought against the apartheid system and not white people.

“We did not fight against white people. We fought against the apartheid system. To build a nonracial, non-ethnic, non-sexist and democratic SA. Basic ANC principles,” he said.

His statement came amid former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's comments about the party forgiving former president FW de Klerk for his role in apartheid but not its suspended members.

Magashule said the party would be in trouble if members failed to forgive those they were at odds with.

“If we don't forgive each other, [how can we] forgive De Klerk? We talk so nicely about De Klerk ... yet if you support [Jacob] Zuma and [Thabo] Mbeki, you are something else,” said Magashule.

Magashule denounced factionalism, calling on party members to unite.

Many weighed in on Mboweni's statement, expressing different opinions.

