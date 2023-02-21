DA spokesperson Cilliers Brink tipped to be next Tshwane mayor

DA Gauteng chairperson Solly Msimanga admitted that the incoming mayor faces a “daunting task ahead”.
“The combination of lockdown, the period of unlawful ANC administration, poor financial decisions, and prolonged stage 6 load-shedding has had a devastating impact on Tshwane’s finances,” said Msimanga.
The provincial leader also alleged that the coalition was “under constant attack from the ANC and EFF”, which required “sustained effort to hold the coalition parties together”, citing that Brink was the best person for the job and could execute it with distinction.
The ANC, EFF and ActionSA blame the DA for bringing the city to its knees with poor financial management, including an allegation that R10bn cannot be accounted for under the current administration.
Brink, a University of Pretoria law graduate, is no stranger to the municipality, having served as a councillor in 2011 and group corporate and shared services MMC from 2016-2019.
Since then, Brink had moved to parliament, and represented the official opposition party as national spokesperson and as co-operative governance and traditional affairs [Cogta] portfolio committee member.
Msimanga described Brink as “an expert on local government”.
“He understands the laws and regulations that have bearing on municipal finances, and the importance of making a success of the one multiparty coalition in Gauteng that enjoys a majority in the municipal council.
“He is a resident of Tshwane, the place he and his wife have chosen to raise their children. Most importantly, he cares deeply about building a capital city that works for all its people,” said Msimanga.
However, it appears that coalition partner ActionSA will not be pleased with Brink’s candidacy, having expressed uncertainty last week when his name was raised as a potential candidate.
ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont felt that Brink has a controversial history with the municipality, and that this was a demonstration of the untenable position the DA found itself in.
“The names we hear being mentioned concern us greatly. Imagine a guy like Brink, who has been the DA’s point person attacking coalition partners, now being put in charge of leading a coalition. It spells disaster.”
Speaker Murunwa Makwarela told the media on Tuesday that in the absence of a mayoral committee and mayor, any delays would have adverse effects on important reports that needed to be tabled before council.
Makwarela said his office would push for a new council date to elect a new mayor soon.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
DA spokesperson Cilliers Brink tipped to be next Tshwane mayor
The University of Pretoria law graduate has served as councillor since 2011 and group corporate and shared services MMC from 2016-2019.
Image: Supplied
The DA in Gauteng has announced it is backing its national spokesperson Cilliers Brink for the position of mayor in Tshwane.
Brink is said to have been endorsed by the multiparty coalition partners, who hope to have him elected at the first available opportunity.
This follows the dramatic exit of former mayor Randall Williams, who was accused of plunging the city into chaos and confusion by submitting two different letters of resignation last week, later resolved through legal opinion.
Tshwane mayoral resignation chaos cleared
DA Gauteng chairperson Solly Msimanga admitted that the incoming mayor faces a “daunting task ahead”.
“The combination of lockdown, the period of unlawful ANC administration, poor financial decisions, and prolonged stage 6 load-shedding has had a devastating impact on Tshwane’s finances,” said Msimanga.
The provincial leader also alleged that the coalition was “under constant attack from the ANC and EFF”, which required “sustained effort to hold the coalition parties together”, citing that Brink was the best person for the job and could execute it with distinction.
The ANC, EFF and ActionSA blame the DA for bringing the city to its knees with poor financial management, including an allegation that R10bn cannot be accounted for under the current administration.
Brink, a University of Pretoria law graduate, is no stranger to the municipality, having served as a councillor in 2011 and group corporate and shared services MMC from 2016-2019.
Since then, Brink had moved to parliament, and represented the official opposition party as national spokesperson and as co-operative governance and traditional affairs [Cogta] portfolio committee member.
Msimanga described Brink as “an expert on local government”.
“He understands the laws and regulations that have bearing on municipal finances, and the importance of making a success of the one multiparty coalition in Gauteng that enjoys a majority in the municipal council.
“He is a resident of Tshwane, the place he and his wife have chosen to raise their children. Most importantly, he cares deeply about building a capital city that works for all its people,” said Msimanga.
However, it appears that coalition partner ActionSA will not be pleased with Brink’s candidacy, having expressed uncertainty last week when his name was raised as a potential candidate.
ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont felt that Brink has a controversial history with the municipality, and that this was a demonstration of the untenable position the DA found itself in.
“The names we hear being mentioned concern us greatly. Imagine a guy like Brink, who has been the DA’s point person attacking coalition partners, now being put in charge of leading a coalition. It spells disaster.”
Speaker Murunwa Makwarela told the media on Tuesday that in the absence of a mayoral committee and mayor, any delays would have adverse effects on important reports that needed to be tabled before council.
Makwarela said his office would push for a new council date to elect a new mayor soon.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Race to replace Tshwane mayor is on
LISTEN | ‘As soon as yesterday’ — City of Tshwane speaker on appointing new mayor
Who is Kgosientso Ramokgopa? 5 things you need to know about rumoured minister of electricity
PATRICK BULGER | Siyaya ePotholi: capital meltdown in the coalition bunker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos