Politics

ANC demands investigation after KZN 'mayor' exposed in audio leak

22 February 2023 - 16:23
Abaqulusi mayor Mncedisi Maphisa. File image
Abaqulusi mayor Mncedisi Maphisa. File image
Image: Supplied.

A KwaZulu-Natal mayor can allegedly be heard in an audio clip demanding to be consulted on hiring staff and awarding contracts, and making sexually explicit comments to a woman official.

The man, allegedly Abaqulusi mayor Mncedisi Maphisa of the IFP, is heard — along with banging noises on tables — in what seems to be a meeting with senior officials. In the clip, the man appears to be lamenting the employment of people without his involvement and tenders allegedly awarded without his knowledge.

Listen to the leaked audio:

“People get hired without me being consulted, I want us to close that chapter because if that happens again it will be inhumane if I can interrogate you and ask you who gave you a go-ahead to do that because you have already hired them. 

“Here service providers are hired without consultation with the mayor's office ... Here everything happens without consultation with me and that is not a secret,” the man says. 

The five-minute audio is mostly of one person speaking and shutting down others' attempts to comment.

The man is also allegedly heard threatening to fire a person.

“I want [the person] gone from this municipality by the end of this week. I know there might be reasoning that you don't terminate people. You must find loopholes. If [she] doesn't leave I will remove [her] myself,” he says.

When another man, assumed to be an official, attempts to intercede, the man appears to turn his attention to a female official, whom he refers to as “the only woman here”, and says he is the “only bull with testicles”. 

“I am the only bull in the kraal and therefore the only man with authority to sleep with female municipal workers ... If there is anyone in this kraal who thinks they can be a bull, you must castrate me,” the man in the audio clip says.

Outcry as IFP let off the hook in Abaqulusi municipality

Some political parties in Abaqulusi municipality (Vryheid) in northern KwaZulu-Natal are up in arms after the governing IFP was let off the hook as ...
Politics
3 months ago

TimesLIVE has asked Maphisa for comment. He is yet to respond.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has also not yet responded. 

ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo said the party has undertaken to hand over the matter to the Commission for Gender Equality, public protector, South African Human Rights Commission and the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department to investigate.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

IFP removed from power in Nongoma council

A new coalition has taken over what was considered an IFP's stronghold: the Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Politics
1 day ago

IFP launches online petition to stop 'ludicrous' Eskom price hike

The IFP has launched an online petition in protest against the recent 18.65% tariff hike granted to Eskom by the National Energy Regulator of South ...
Politics
4 days ago

Sona debate: IFP calls on ‘nanny’ Ramaphosa to fire weak ministers

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa accused the president Ramaphosa of having ‘no confidence’ in his own ministers
Politics
1 week ago

AbaQulusi speaker tells mourners councillor will be replaced by member of his family

The DA caucus in the troubled Abaqulusi municipality has distanced itself from the utterances made by the speaker, Michael Khumalo, during the ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  2. No cabinet appointment for David Makhura as ANC places him in Luthuli House Politics
  3. ‘Keep your political views private’ – Gordhan has a go at De Ruyter Politics
  4. ANC promises cabinet reshuffle will be ‘done and dusted’ by end of February Politics
  5. Tito Mboweni tells white South Africans to join the ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...