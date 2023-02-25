Politics

Electoral Commission welcomes passing of Electoral Amendment Bill

25 February 2023 - 10:24 By TImesLIVE
The Electoral Commission says approval of the bill means it an now work with greater certainty and finality in the run-up to the 2024 elections.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Electoral Commission has welcomed the National Assembly's passing of the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The adoption of the bill concludes a policy framework directed by the Constitutional Court and places the commission in a position to ramp up preparations for the 2024 national and provincial elections, it said.

“Without an approved bill, the commission adopted a position of commencing its preparations for the ... elections contingent upon the provisions in the draft bill,” said commission spokesperson Kate Bapela.

“Absent of this risk-based approach, the work of preparing for the elections would not have commenced. The approval of the bill now means the commission can work with greater certainty and finality.

“The commission is mindful that the bill will only become law when President Cyril Ramaphosa signs it into law,” Bapela added, saying the commission encouraged South Africans to use its online voter portal to register for the elections.

“The last count shows that 220,000 eligible South Africans have heeded the call to visit the portal to register online to vote since the launch of a national campaign on Monday.”

South Africans aged 16 years and older, who have a South African ID, smart ID card or valid temporary ID can visit the portal — https://registertovote.elections.org.za —  to vote for future elections. Voters who are already registered and have moved since the last elections can also check and update their address. 

To check your registration status within 24 hours of registration, SMS your ID number to 32810 (R1 per SMS) or check online at https://www.elections.org.za/pw/Voter/Voter-Information.

TimesLIVE

