Joburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene calls on companies to work with city to fix potholes

28 February 2023 - 10:00
Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has called on companies to work with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to fix potholes in the city. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Patriotic Alliance deputy president and Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has called on companies to work with Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to fix potholes in the city.

Kunene recently visited Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, where residents complained about potholes, blaming Rand Water and construction company Maziya General Services for contributing to the creation of potholes in the area.

“I'm happy that Maziya company has done a good job in fixing the potholes on JG Strydom in Weltevreden Park,” said Kunene.

He said instead of pointing fingers and fighting each other, companies must work with the JRA to assist residents by fixing potholes.

“Let us work together [and] service our city.”

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi last week said the provincial government would assume a “leading role” in filling potholes and tarring roads across the province over the next few months.

In his state of the province address, he said the provincial government had engaged with all of Gauteng's municipalities on the matter, except the then DA-run Tshwane and Johannesburg.

“All have agreed to partner with [the provincial government] through a memorandum of understanding (MOU). Now we are taking over the leading role in making sure that tarring dusty streets in our townships is a priority.

“As the generation that grew up in the dusty streets of our townships, we cannot let our next generation choke on the same unpaved streets due to continued failure of government to catalyse development,” Lesufi said.

