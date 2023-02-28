Politics

South Africa and Uganda set to strengthen economic and political bilateral ties

28 February 2023 - 08:29
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni will be accompanied by several cabinet ministers and a business delegation.
Image: Alaister Russell

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to host his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni for a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

“The Republic of Uganda is South Africa’s 15th-largest trading partner on the continent and the second-largest in East Africa,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Magwenya said the visit was aimed atconsolidating bilateral relations between the two countries.

Discussions between the two heads of state are expected to include political, economic, regional, continental and international issues.

“Between 2017 and 2021, total trade between the two countries reached a peak of R3bn , which the two countries agree is well below potential. South Africa’s exports to the Republic of Uganda increased from R2.18bn in 2017 to R3.12bn in 2018.

“The value of South Africa’s imports from Uganda increased from R127m in 2017 to R323m in 2020,” he said.

Museveni will be accompanied by several cabinet ministers and a business delegation that will participate in a business forum.

TimesLIVE

