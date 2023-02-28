Politics

WATCH | Malema says SA is in stage 8 load-shedding, Ramaphosa has already resigned

28 February 2023 - 18:05
Kayleen Morgan

EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated his call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, claiming he is no longer invested in his role as head of state.

“His conscience has concluded that he doesn’t have what it takes to be a president. The body might be there, [but] the guy is gone,” Malema said while addressing the media at the EFF’s 10th anniversary media launch.

Malema took the president to task over the current energy crisis facing the country. 

“He tells you, 'it’s not my responsibility to give you electricity'. Tomorrow Eskom’s tariffs are increasing, the rates are going up at the same time as petrol,” said Malema.

On March 20 the EFF will take to the streets to demand Ramaphosa’s exit and the return of electricity.

TimesLIVE

