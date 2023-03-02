Politics

Why should I be worried, asks Bheki Cele ahead of cabinet reshuffle

02 March 2023 - 12:03
Police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Bheki Cele says he is not worried about the upcoming cabinet reshuffle and whether he will remain police minister.

Cele made these remarks during a visit to the Sophiatown police station on Thursday amid a resurgence of gang-related violence in nearby Westbury. The minister briefed the media after a meeting with residents there and was asked if he was worried about his fate in the upcoming reshuffle.

This after Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce changes to his cabinet “in a number of days”. This followed the resignation of former deputy president David Mabuza on Tuesday.

“Why should I be worried?” Cele responded.

“I did not ask when I was put [in] and I will not ask why I am removed. So why should I be worried?

Cabinet reshuffle 'in a number of days', says Presidency's Vincent Magwenya

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his cabinet “in a number of days” after the resignation of former deputy president David Mabuza as ...
Politics
1 day ago

“This is not an inheritance ... this is a job, you do the job you are given. When the job is taken and given to someone else, you go on with life. You think I can stop working and be worried about coming in?

“It's not a stokvel here. We work,” he said.

Cele also commented briefly on the investigation into the murder of popular rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was gunned down in early February in Durban.

“The latest report yesterday [Wednesday] that I got from the province ... they will argue, as they are speaking to me, that they are making progress, but for now I'll end there with that one,” he said.

No arrests have been made since the award-winning musician was gunned down on Florida Road while leaving a restaurant.

PODCAST | The crime problem: why it persists, trends, solutions and political will

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Ten 'weakest' ministers Ramaphosa should remove and replace, according to Maimane

Which ministers do you think should be axed?
Politics
9 hours ago

WATCH | Where did AKA's killers go after his murder? We map the possible paths

Not much information is known about where the killers went after they opened fire on Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on ...
News
14 hours ago

Deputy President David Mabuza resigns as MP, places urgency on cabinet reshuffle

TimesLIVE Premium can reveal that David Mabuza sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of the National Assembly on Tuesday evening.
Politics
1 day ago

Police making ‘significant’ progress in AKA murder investigation, says Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says there has been “significant” progress in the investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Gauteng department head keeps job despite damning findings Politics
  2. Deputy President David Mabuza resigns as MP, places urgency on cabinet reshuffle Politics
  3. Ten 'weakest' ministers Ramaphosa should remove and replace, according to ... Politics
  4. 'I was grossly misrepresented,' says Ramaphosa Politics
  5. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees