Politics

Phala Phala dollars were not declared with Sars, DA finds

06 March 2023 - 10:28
Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela Bela, Limpopo came under the spotlight when former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa after a robbery at the farm in which a large sum of cash was allegedly stolen. File photo.
Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela Bela, Limpopo came under the spotlight when former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa after a robbery at the farm in which a large sum of cash was allegedly stolen. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

A Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application by the DA to the SA Revenue Service has found there are no records of a declaration of the money President Cyril Ramaphosa received which was later stolen at his Phala Phala farm. 

The US dollars which were reportedly hidden inside a couch on the farm were not declared to Sars upon entering South Africa, said DA leader John Steenhuisen in a statement accompanied by the Paia response from Sars.

Last year Ramaphosa claimed he had received $580,000 from Hazim Mustafa, a Sudanese national, as payment for cattle as part of a legitimate business transaction.

In turn, Mustafa claimed in a media interview that he had complied with the requirement to declare the money to Sars officials at OR Tambo airport upon entering South Africa.

But the DA said this was not the case. 

While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows

DA leader John Steenhuisen slams president for ‘prioritising’ his personal business over cabinet matters.
News
1 day ago

“The DA received Sars’ response this morning, with the revenue service confirming that 'the record does not exist and/or cannot be found,” said Steenhuisen. 

“This was accompanied by an affidavit from Siyabonga Nkabinde, a legal specialist in Sars’ corporate legal services department.”

In his affidavit, Nkabinde confirms that “On or around January 17, I commenced engagements with various business units within Sars that I believed may be in the custody and/or be in possession and/or have knowledge of the record requested and was advised that pursuant to the search for the record in various Sars Passenger Processing Systems the record could not be found and/or may not be in existence,” said Steenhuisen.

He said the information adds further credence to the findings of the section 89 panel’s report that there exists prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution, the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, as well as his oath of office.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Can the ANC risk putting Ramaphosa’s face on its 2024 elections posters?

Ramaphoria addicts failed to appreciate just how deep the networks of criminality are within the state and the party — and his lack of political ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Reticent Ramaphosa would rather shuffle his feet than reshuffle cabinet

If the president was serious about the state of South Africa, he would have acted immediately after the ANC conference to fire useless ministers
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Phala Phala ConCourt ruling not a setback for Ramaphosa: Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering his legal options after the Constitutional Court rejected his bid to challenge the section 89 independent ...
Politics
4 days ago

TOM EATON | Now all of a sudden Ramaphosa trusts law enforcement?

This is a dramatic turnaround for the president considering he didn’t trust them with his Phala Phala theft
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Phala Phala: Ramaphosa’s request for direct access to ConCourt denied

Constitutional Court says president has not made a case to approach it directly.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows Politics
  2. Scopa mulls summoning De Ruyter over corruption allegations Politics
  3. Ten 'weakest' ministers Ramaphosa should remove and replace, according to ... Politics
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday Politics
  5. Gauteng legislature speaker Ntombi Mekgwe jets off on R759k trip to New York Politics

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special