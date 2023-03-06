"To effectively oversee the electricity crisis response, the appointed Minister will have politicalresponsibility, authority and control over all critical aspects of the Energy Action Plan.
UPDATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa names Sputla Ramokgopa as minister of electricity
Ramaphosa finally made the long awaited changes to his cabinet on Monday night
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Sputla Ramokgopa as the minister of electricity.
Ramaphosa also announced ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as deputy president of the country.
Ramokgopa was a senior official in the presidency in charge of infrastructure projects. The announcement brought to an end speculation who would occupy the newly created post to deal with the electricity crisis.
Ramaphosa said Ramokgopa's task would to "significantly reduce the severity and frequency ofload shedding as a matter of urgency".
