'Hypocrisy' and 'warped racist lenses': Inside Mayihlome Tshwete and Athol Trollip's heated exchange
A heated exchange played out in public this week after former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete and ActionSA’s Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip locked horns over the EFF’s alleged misconduct.
This week the EFF in Tshwane allegedly disrupted ActionSA’s lie detector tests programme in Midrand after the party subjected its councillors to polygraph tests to find out if they broke ties with the DA-led coalition during last week’s mayoral vote.
In a video circulating online, a man in red overalls can be heard scolding ActionSA members “for doing nonsense” instead of being at work.
“This kind of behaviour by the EFF is unacceptable and I hope they are charged for intimidation and theft. The same EFF recently expelled six of their councillors for voting with the ANC. The hypocrisy gets worse and worse,” claimed Trollip.
His comment drew mixed reactions, with Tshwete asking if Trollip saw “nothing slightly off about black elected councillors being interrogated by unelected white security personnel?”.
Trollip responded: “Your warped racist lenses are so tainted that you don’t even consider, not even a little, the fact that our councillors all agreed to the test and they are of all races. What’s more the same EFF expelled six of its councillors for the very same infraction. Wipe the scales.”
Tshwete said the “insults” were uncalled for.
“Why are we insulting madala (old man). I was just asking if the optics of strapping elected black councillors doesn't even seem off to you, especially when [ActionSA leader] Herman [Mashaba] is on record encouraging councillors to vote with their conscience. Andilwe ndiyabuza nje (I’m not fighting, I’m just asking),.
“I actually like ActionSA. I don’t know why Uncle Athol is fighting me [for] asking if he doesn’t find lie detectors on elected councillors snaaks (weird).[I] might vote for them too if Uncle Athol apologises.”
Weighing in on the video, Mashaba said ActionsSA will open criminal charges against the EFF members who allegedly disrupted the tests.
“What is the EFF trying to hide? And who are they trying to protect?” said Mashaba.
“ActionSA fully respects the constitutional right to a secret ballot, but not when it is used as a cover for bribery and vote-buying. The criminal actions by the EFF will only make us more resolute to get to the bottom of the betrayal of the multiparty coalition".
Responding to Mashaba, EFF leader Julius Malema said: “Respect the constitution, Baba. We are the protectors of the constitution.”
