The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle, says its general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi.
Ramaphosa made several changes, including appointing Paul Mashatile as deputy president and Kgosientso “Suptla” Ramokgopa as electricity minister.
Among ministers axedwere Nathi Mthethwa, Lindiwe Sisulu and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
Speaking to eNCA, Vavi said workers had nothing to celebrate.
“Everything the president did just confirms our view that workers must not be hopeful.
“When he became ANC president and [that] of the country, one of the things he said was he was going to reduce the size of the executive. At some point we had 24 ministers and he added two ... and a lot of deputy ministers.”
He confirmed our view that workers must not be hopeful: Vavi on cabinet reshuffle
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Size of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet explained
In 2019 Ramaphosa reduced the size of his cabinet in a move he said would tackle the country's “bloated” government and improve efficiency.
“To promote greater coherence, better co-ordination and improved efficiency, we have combined a number of portfolios, thereby reducing the number of ministers,” the president said, referring to those who served under former president Jacob Zuma.
“All South Africans are acutely aware of the great economic difficulties our country has been experiencing and the constraints this has placed on public finances. It is therefore imperative that in all areas and spheres of government, we place priority on revitalising our economy, while exercising the greatest care in the use of public funds,” he added.
The latest additions increase the number of ministers and deputy ministers to 30 and 36 respectively. Zuma’s cabinet had 35 ministers and 37 deputy ministers.
