TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, with most claiming it is filled with “the same old incompetence’.
Ramaphosa announced several changes to the national executive on Monday, including 11 new ministerial and 12 new deputy minister appointments.
Paul Mashatile was appointed deputy president after David Mabuza’s resignation.
Among the changes is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as minister in the presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as minister responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Maropene Ramokgopa as planning, monitoring and evaluation minister and Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister responsible for electricity.
Patricia de Lille moved from public works and infrastructure to tourism, replacing Lindiwe Sisulu. Sindisiwe Chikunga replaces Fikile Mbalula as transport minister. Mbalula will take up a full-time post at Luthuli House as ANC secretary-general after the party’s elective conference in December.
Mondli Gungubele was appointed communications and digital technologies minister, Thembi Nkadimeng is minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Noxolo Kiviet is public service and administration minister, Sihle Zikalala is minister of public works and infrastructure and Zizi Kodwa is sports, arts and culture minister.
Ramaphosa said the newly created electricity portfolio would be given powers and work with other government organisations to “significantly reduce the severity and frequency of load-shedding as a matter of urgency”.
TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought of the new cabinet.
Most (70%) said it was filled with “the same old incompetence”, 25% said he missed an opportunity to cut more deadwood from the cabinet and 5% said the president is finally putting his stamp on things.
'Same old incompetence' — What you said about Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle
Image: GCIS
The debate continued on social media.
Megan Markgraaf gave the cabinet a score of -10 and labelled it a “joke”.
“He is keeping the enemies close to him”.
Ishe Ted said most of the “rotten ministers were shown the exit”.
Gail Jaffit Leibman called the shuffle a disgrace and claimed Ramaphosa was “captured by his ministers”.
“They all have skeletons in the cupboard and all protect each other. It’s a nightmare,” she added.
Mbongeni Sakie said there was no difference and Ramaphosa continues to run the show.
