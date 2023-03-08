Politics

‘Same old incompetence’ — What you said about Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

08 March 2023 - 07:27
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet this week.
Image: GCIS

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, with most claiming it is filled with “the same old incompetence’.

Ramaphosa announced several changes to the national executive on Monday, including 11 new ministerial and 12 new deputy minister appointments.

Paul Mashatile was appointed deputy president after David Mabuza’s resignation.

Among the changes is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as minister in the presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as minister responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Maropene Ramokgopa as planning, monitoring and evaluation minister and Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister responsible for electricity.

Patricia de Lille moved from public works and infrastructure to tourism, replacing Lindiwe Sisulu. Sindisiwe Chikunga replaces Fikile Mbalula as transport minister. Mbalula will take up a full-time post at Luthuli House as ANC secretary-general after the party’s elective conference in December. 

Mondli Gungubele was appointed communications and digital technologies minister, Thembi Nkadimeng is minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Noxolo Kiviet is public service and administration minister, Sihle Zikalala is minister of public works and infrastructure and Zizi Kodwa is sports, arts and culture minister.

Ramaphosa said the newly created electricity portfolio would be given powers and work with other government organisations to “significantly reduce the severity and frequency of load-shedding as a matter of urgency”.

TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought of the new cabinet. 

Most (70%) said it was filled with “the same old incompetence”, 25% said he missed an opportunity to cut more deadwood from the cabinet and 5% said the president is finally putting his stamp on things.

The debate continued on social media.

Megan Markgraaf gave the cabinet a score of -10 and labelled it a “joke”.

“He is keeping the enemies close to him”.

Ishe Ted said most of the “rotten ministers were shown the exit”.

Gail Jaffit Leibman called the shuffle a disgrace and claimed Ramaphosa was “captured by his ministers”.

“They all have skeletons in the cupboard and all protect each other. It’s a nightmare,” she added.

Mbongeni Sakie said there was no difference and Ramaphosa continues to run the show.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cabinet reshuffle slammed as ‘gratuitous bloating’

Civil society organisations and political parties on Tuesday slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle for failing to tackle some of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Is cabinet bloated? A look at the size of the national executive under Zuma vs Ramaphosa

In his first state of the nation address in 2018, the president promised to make changes to the number of government departments.
Politics
14 hours ago

Who is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa? 7 questions answered about SA's new minister of electricity

Don't be left in the dark: Here's what you need to know about the newly-appointed minister of electricity.
Politics
23 hours ago

'Same rotten apples': Social media reacts to Ramaphosa 'recycling the same ministers'

Opposition political parties and the public have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle.
Politics
1 day ago

RATE IT | Here's what you need to know about the new ministers in Ramaphosa's cabinet

Here's what you need to know about the new ministers. Vote on whether you think they are the right appointments.
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Scopa mulls summoning De Ruyter over corruption allegations Politics
  2. Who is Kgosientso Ramokgopa? 5 things you need to know about rumoured minister ... Politics
  3. While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows Politics
  4. Ramaphosa fires opponents in long awaited reshuffle Politics
  5. Phala Phala — 'Declaration to Sars was buyer's responsibility,' says Presidency Politics

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low