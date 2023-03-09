Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa in parliament for quarterly Q&A session

09 March 2023 - 14:24 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before parliament in Cape Town for his quarterly question and answer session on Thursday.

MPs will ask the president what measures government is taking to fight crime. Police minister Bheki Cele released the crime stats in February and it was revealed that there has been an increase in crime rates from October to December 2022.

Murders increased by 10% over the three months late last year. There were 7,555 murders committed between October and December. 

Other questions MPs will ask include on the measures to improve the economy, ensure energy security and land expropriation.

