Politics

'My resignation is not an admission of guilt' — Makwarela

Murunwa Makwarela entangled in certificate of rehabilitation saga after trying to prove he is not insolvent

10 March 2023 - 15:04
Dr Murunwa Makwarela.
Dr Murunwa Makwarela.
Image: MASI LOSI

The former mayor of Tshwane, Murunwa Makwarela, says his resignation is not an admission of guilt but rather to allow the City of Tshwane to focus on service delivery. 

Makwarela tendered his resignation on Friday after it was found that the submitted letter of rehabilitation he used to prove that he was not insolvent is fake.

TimesLIVE has seen his resignation letter, which he e-mailed to city manager Johann Mettler on Friday.

To protect the image of the mayor's office and the name of the city, he said he has decided to “remove himself” from the position of mayor. 

“This is in no form or the other an admission of guilt on the prevailing public allegations but a desire to let the city focus on service delivery and other critical business,” he said.

“I have instructed my lawyers to initiate proceedings to adequately deal with this matter and all involved in this 'decampaign' initiative by the DA and its coalition partners.” 

He thanked the multiparty government for affording him the opportunity to serve as mayor, despite it being for a brief period. 

TimesLIVE

