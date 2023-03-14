Politics

City of Cape Town seeks interdict against disruptions ahead of EFF ‘national shutdown’

14 March 2023 - 12:14 By TIMESLIVE
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is adamant it will be "business as usual" in the city during the national shutdown planned by the EFF for next Monday. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city will apply for a precautionary high court interdict against any attempt to incite or take part in looting, vandalism or disruptions related to the planned national shutdown by the EFF on March 20.

“Cape Town will be open for business as usual,” he said on Tuesday.

“Would-be disrupters will be arrested and we are also seeking a precautionary interdict against looting, vandalism and disruptions.” 

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Monday that while the EFF had a constitutional right to protest, it would be “intolerable” if such action next Monday threatened the constitutional rights of other citizens or access to essential services such as healthcare and education. 

Winde’s stance was echoed by Hill-Lewis: “We will ensure Capetonians are able to go about their daily business on Monday. Should any damage to public infrastructure occur on Monday, the city will not hesitate to lay a civil claim against the EFF, given their public threats made to date.

’We are focused on growing the economy and getting more people into work so they can earn a living and thrive. There will be no national shutdown in Cape Town.”

The application for an interdict by the city was intended to ensure march organisers and participants stayed within the confines of the law, he said.

LISTEN | ‘We’re not afraid of state power’: Malema determined to take it to the streets

TimesLIVE

