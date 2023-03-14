Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city will apply for a precautionary high court interdict against any attempt to incite or take part in looting, vandalism or disruptions related to the planned national shutdown by the EFF on March 20.
“Cape Town will be open for business as usual,” he said on Tuesday.
“Would-be disrupters will be arrested and we are also seeking a precautionary interdict against looting, vandalism and disruptions.”
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Monday that while the EFF had a constitutional right to protest, it would be “intolerable” if such action next Monday threatened the constitutional rights of other citizens or access to essential services such as healthcare and education.
Winde’s stance was echoed by Hill-Lewis: “We will ensure Capetonians are able to go about their daily business on Monday. Should any damage to public infrastructure occur on Monday, the city will not hesitate to lay a civil claim against the EFF, given their public threats made to date.
’We are focused on growing the economy and getting more people into work so they can earn a living and thrive. There will be no national shutdown in Cape Town.”
The application for an interdict by the city was intended to ensure march organisers and participants stayed within the confines of the law, he said.
City of Cape Town seeks interdict against disruptions ahead of EFF ‘national shutdown’
Image: Esa Alexander
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city will apply for a precautionary high court interdict against any attempt to incite or take part in looting, vandalism or disruptions related to the planned national shutdown by the EFF on March 20.
“Cape Town will be open for business as usual,” he said on Tuesday.
“Would-be disrupters will be arrested and we are also seeking a precautionary interdict against looting, vandalism and disruptions.”
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Monday that while the EFF had a constitutional right to protest, it would be “intolerable” if such action next Monday threatened the constitutional rights of other citizens or access to essential services such as healthcare and education.
Winde’s stance was echoed by Hill-Lewis: “We will ensure Capetonians are able to go about their daily business on Monday. Should any damage to public infrastructure occur on Monday, the city will not hesitate to lay a civil claim against the EFF, given their public threats made to date.
’We are focused on growing the economy and getting more people into work so they can earn a living and thrive. There will be no national shutdown in Cape Town.”
The application for an interdict by the city was intended to ensure march organisers and participants stayed within the confines of the law, he said.
LISTEN | ‘We’re not afraid of state power’: Malema determined to take it to the streets
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Richards Bay port puts in place 'contingency plans' to ensure safety ahead of national shutdown
WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid possible looting
LISTEN | ‘The EFF is promoting anarchy’: Fikile Mbalula
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos