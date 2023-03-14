Politics

Security measures in place in eThekwini ahead of national shutdown

14 March 2023 - 16:29 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The EFF is planning a 'mother of national shutdowns' to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation and protest about issues including load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The eThekwini municipality has put security personnel on high alert ahead of the  EFF’s national shutdown planned for Monday.

This comes after the opposition party warned businesses to close their doors to limit the risks of being looted.

The party’s “mother of all shutdowns” is a tactic in which they will call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city will leave nothing to chance if the national shutdown gains traction. 

Kaunda was speaking at a meeting of the city’s executive committee on Tuesday.

He said metro police were meeting with their police service counterparts to come up with a comprehensive security plan to prevent violence and ensure the public and businesses feel safe.

All municipal services will be available as employees are expected to report for duty, said the city. 

Kaunda said city leadership has been assured by the EFF the shutdown will be peaceful and there will be no disruptions.  

“This city recently emerged from consecutive calamities that battered its economy and that of the country. Under no circumstances will we allow the shutdown of economic activities, no matter the gravity of the grievances. 

“While peaceful protests are allowed, we have a responsibility to protect those who are not part of the shutdown, and it is their right to be protected. Those protesting must do so within the ambit of the law. Anyone undermining the authority of the state shall face the full might of the law and we will not relent in this regard,” said Kaunda.

TimesLIVE

