ActionSA lambastes EFF’s ‘close all shops’ national shutdown warning

EFF leader Julius Malema says no-one will stop the party from going ahead with its national shutdown.

15 March 2023 - 20:04 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The EFF is planning a national shutdown next week.
Image: Esa Alexander

ActionSA has joined the DA in condemning the EFF’s “close down all your businesses” warning to avoid possible looting during the EFF’s national shutdown protest next week.

The EFF has for the past month been lobbying support from different societal stakeholders to join its protest on March 20.

The protests’ objectives are to highlight the impact of load-shedding and call for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday the EFF warned businesses to close their doors next Monday or risk being looted.  

“Close down all your shops. Close down all your factories to avoid the looting. Close down everything. Nothing will be operating on that day. We are avoiding the looting. We are saying to you, come and join the march, my brother. Come and join the march, my sister,” a bakkie with EFF stickers said over loud speakers in a video circulated online.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba criticised the EFF’s warning, describing it as “thuggery”.

“We cannot allow a radical minority to dictate the economic activity of our nation, especially when we are already facing significant barriers to improving our society for all.

“The EFF’s stated threat to national key points, including OR Tambo and ports of trade, is not only unresponsible, but criminal.   

“The EFF either fails to understand — or simply does not care — that such a shutdown will cause economic losses that will likely lead to the retrenchment of the workers they supposedly represent,” Mashaba said.  

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was launching legal action against the EFF march.  

“We are deeply concerned by the intimidatory tactics being employed by members of the EFF, who are threatening ‘consequences’ for any business that dares to open and trade on the day,” he said.   

SAPS confirmed law enforcement officers will be on high alert during the protest. 

“The NatJoints has put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa amid a planned protest on Monday, 20 March 2023.  

“The public is urged not to respond to calls for violence and criminality and are discouraged from participating in activities that seek to defy the rule of law and undermine the authority of the state.”  

Despite criticism from other political parties, EFF leader Julius Malema said they were going ahead with the protest.

“Not the DA, no-one can stop the EFF.”

LISTEN | Don’t try us, we’re not scared’: Malema says protesters must defend themselves

