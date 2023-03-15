“We are not against any march against our government, but we frown upon and condemn shutting down the economy and calling on illegal activities to happen.
“We will be marching against the DA misrule but we will never shut down or infringe on the rights of others [by preventing them] from going to work, going to school and doing whatever they’ve got to do,” said Mbalula.
He was briefing media on Wednesday about the ANC’s Tshwane people’s march planned for Friday.
LISTEN | Poor will suffer most from Malema’s shutdown, says Mbalula
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the poor will be the most affected by the EFF’s planned national shutdown on Monday.
The EFF is planning to take it to the streets, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and an end to load-shedding. They have warned businesses to close or risk being looted.
Mbalula says shutting down the economy is not a solution to current problems.
LISTEN HERE:
He was briefing media on Wednesday about the ANC’s Tshwane people’s march planned for Friday.
