Ramaphosa will wait for SIU probe into Noxolo Kiviet’s qualifications before acting

15 March 2023 - 15:31
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Minister of public service and administration Noxolo Kiviet.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The future of newly sworn-in public service and administration minister Noxolo Kiviet hangs in the balance after reports that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing her honours and master's qualifications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said he will wait for the outcomes of the probe before taking action against Kiviet. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told TimesLIVE Ramaphosa’s office had noted media reports about the alleged University of Fort Hare qualification fraud.  

Magwenya said there has been no official communication from the university to the president.  

“The SIU is investigating the unlawful awarding of qualifications, among other areas of investigation. The president will await the outcome of this,” he said.  

According to News24, Kiviet is reportedly among politicians the SIU is investigating for allegedly fraudulently obtaining a master’s degree in public administration without the prerequisite qualifications for enrolment. 

The allegation was apparently made in an affidavit submitted by the University of Fort Hare to the SIU as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged degree scam at the institution. 

The SIU was mandated by Ramaphosa to investigate an elaborate degree-conferring scam there.

Kiviet has denied the allegation.

The DA and the EFF have led the calls for her resignation.  

