Politics

Tshwane DA concerned over mayoral election on same day as ANC march over 'seven years of DA coalition rule'

16 March 2023 - 13:47
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
A City of Tshwane council meeting to elect a new mayor is expected on Friday. Photo Veli Nhlapo
A City of Tshwane council meeting to elect a new mayor is expected on Friday. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The DA in Tshwane has expressed concern about the speaker's decision to call a municipal council meeting to elect a mayor on the same day as a planned ANC march to Tshwane House.

The ANC is planning a “people's march” to protest against the past seven years of DA coalition rule, citing debilitating service delivery, corruption, maladministration and “unapologetic segregated treatment of citizens based on race and class”.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said “coalition politics in Tshwane under the leadership of the DA have been steeped in skewed service delivery which has little to do with tackling the plight of poor black people who are in the majority”.

“It is an open secret that the DA agenda remains the advancing of other political interests that do not include addressing the plight of the poor. The DA in Tshwane over the past seven years has focused on producing scandals and paid scant regard to service delivery outcomes. This is the reason the ANC, its alliance partners and civil society will lead the #BuyaTshwane people's march,” said Mbalula.

However, the decision was criticised by the DA, saying it seems “calculated to give political advantage to the ANC-EFF coalition before the highly-contested mayoral election.”

DA Tshwane caucus chairperson Jacqui Uys said violence, intimidation and criminality pervades meetings of the Tshwane council.

“Earlier this week an election for speaker had to be rerun when ANC and EFF councillors stormed the voting area and seized the ballot box. The ANC-EFF candidate for speaker was declared the winner after 69 votes cast for his opponent, Kholofelo Morodi of ActionSA, were declared as 'spoilt' by the IEC.”

"To what extent the violence, intimidation and criminality inside the council chamber influenced the decisions of the IEC is not clear.

Uys said it was clear that holding a mayoral election at the same time and place as an anti-DA march by the ANC is not conducive to a free and fair election environment. 

DA caucus leader and mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink had written to the office of the speaker to request that the election be postponed to a “suitable day” next week.

“We will also lodge criminal charges of assault against ANC councillor Masilela and brief attorneys to ensure that this time the matter is properly investigated,” said Uys.

The Gauteng ANC is expected to march from the Marabastaad bus depot to the Tshwane municipality on Friday at 10am.

The office of the speaker has confirmed a special council meeting to elect an executive mayor.

TimesLIVE

