WATCH LIVE | Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues testimony before committee for section 194 inquiry

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on Thursday continuing her testimony before the parliamentary committee for her section 194 inquiry.
The committee is investigating Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, with many calling for her impeachment.
During her testimony on Wednesday, Mkhwebane described the conditions she found when she became public protector in 2016.
“To my dismay, I found the institution in some state of disarray. I had to hit the ground running, literally. Not having received any job specifications or training worsened things.
“Some of the issues which I identified as concerning included huge backlogs in respect of different categories of cases, especially the bread and butter issues, what we call administrative justice and service delivery matters ... the numbers were higher,” Mkhwebane said.
