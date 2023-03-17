Mofokeng said they undertook a process to evaluate all prospective candidates for the vacant PR seat in the metro before submitting the list to the IEC.
TimesLIVE
Another Tshwane COPE councillor removed from list over alleged possession of two IDs, criminal record
Image: Masi Losi
Another COPE member has been removed from the party's list of candidates with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) at the Tshwane metro council after it emerged the potential councillor was allegedly in possession of two different identity documents and has a criminal record.
This is according to a statement issued on Friday morning by COPE Gauteng chairperson Tshepo Mofokeng.
Mofokeng said their "strengthened vetting process" picked up that Thabang Sefanyetso was not illegible to serve as a councillor due to his alleged criminal record and possession of two IDs, and he has been removed from the party's list of candidates.
Sefanyetso was due to replace disgraced former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela, also of COPE, who was recently removed from office after submitting a fake insolvency rehabilitation notice.
Mofokeng disclosed that COPE has established Makwarela has allegedly been meddling with the vetting process to replace him, calling coalition partners to request them to vote for Sefanyetso as COPE PR councillor and mayoral candidate in the city.
The City of Tshwane was due to elect a new mayor on Friday.
‘He showed us a document and we believed him’ — Tshwane ANC ‘shocked’ by Makwarela’s alleged fraud
TimesLIVE
