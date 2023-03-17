Joining us for this episode of the Politics Weekly are Franny Rabkin, Sunday Times legal correspondent, and Dr Fikile Vilakazi, who teaches politics at the University of the Western Cape.
The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Leaked Phala Phala report, consequences for Ramaphosa and predicament for retired arms deal judges
Image: Alaister Russell.
This week on Politics Weekly we reflect on the public protector’s leaked preliminary report, which seems to have exonerated President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal. We also look at the public accountability of our judges, and why it seems to take so long to bring them to book when they stray.
Listen to the podcast:
Joining us for this episode of the Politics Weekly are Franny Rabkin, Sunday Times legal correspondent, and Dr Fikile Vilakazi, who teaches politics at the University of the Western Cape.
The long-awaited public protector report on Phala Phala has largely cleared Ramaphosa, while heaping most of the blame for the debacle on his head of protection services, Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode. The panel discusses the report and other agencies looking into the Farmgate saga.
“President Ramaphosa should be investigated like any other criminal suspect,” says Rabkin as she enlightens us on the legal aspects of the report and others inquiring about the robbery at the president’s farm, while Vilakazi gives a political assessment questioning how Ramaphosa has not been found guilty.
The discussion concludes with the panel inspecting retired arms deal inquiry judges Willie Seriti and Hendricks Musi’s predicament as they challenge the constitutionality of the Judicial Service Act.
The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
