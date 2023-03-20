Politics

EFF supporters claim ‘shutdown success’ in Honeydew protest

‘We don’t need thousands — three fighters are enough,’ says protester

20 March 2023 - 12:15 By HENDRIK HANCKE
EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew participate in the national shutdown in Cosmo City.
Image: MASI LOSI

About 40 EFF protesters gathered at the Honeydew police station in Roodepoort on Monday morning to take part in the party's national shutdown.

“They were supposed to be picked up by transport to continue their protest in Tshwane but no transport arrived at the two appointed locations,” a uniformed police officer told TimesLIVE.

The march continued through Cosmo City. “They will now march to a point, do a U-turn and then continue back the way they came.”

Protesters, however, told TimesLIVE they saw the morning as a resounding success.

EFF communications officer Tiyiselani Chauke said he is satisfied. “Our members have shown their discipline. There has been no violence or damage to property. As you can see, all businesses belonging to people who support us are closed, but we will not force others to close down,” he told TimesLIVE.

“We are here to demand the end of load-shedding as well as Ramaphosa.”

MORE:

