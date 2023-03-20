Politics

IN PICS | Durban CBD ahead of the national shutdown

20 March 2023 - 06:47 By Sandile Ndlovu
Tyres burning under a bridge near the old Durban airport as the EFF embarks on a national shutdown.
Tyres burning under a bridge near the old Durban airport as the EFF embarks on a national shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Tyres burn under a bridge in Durban during the national shutdown.
Tyres burn under a bridge in Durban during the national shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A man carries a golf club as a weapon while he patrols on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Avenue in Durban. Communities in Durban and surrounding areas were safeguarding their properties against criminality during the shutdown.
A man carries a golf club as a weapon while he patrols on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Avenue in Durban. Communities in Durban and surrounding areas were safeguarding their properties against criminality during the shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
It was business as usual in the Durban CBD early on Monday.
It was business as usual in the Durban CBD early on Monday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Tyres burn near the old Durban airport in Prospecton during the shutdown.
Tyres burn near the old Durban airport in Prospecton during the shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
It was quiet in the Durban CBD ahead of the shutdown.
It was quiet in the Durban CBD ahead of the shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Police make arrests in Braamfontein on eve of national shutdown

Footage shows police arresting people on the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
News
1 hour ago

EFF 'NATIONAL SHUTDOWN' UPDATES | Arrests carried out amid disruptions from Sunday

A defiant Julius Malema has vowed to push ahead with the EFF's national shutdown on Monday despite two court interdicts preventing violence and ...
Politics
1 hour ago

National police commissioner Fanie Masemola says passengers will be safe at OR Tambo Airport on Monday

National police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola has assured passengers boarding  and disembarking flights at OR Tambo international airport in ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Malema on shutdown: 'No-one can stop the revolution' Politics
  2. EFF 'NATIONAL SHUTDOWN' UPDATES | Arrests carried out amid disruptions from ... Politics
  3. Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa looks abroad for power solutions Politics
  4. WATCH | DD Mabuza ‘hid money in JoJo tanks’: Steenhuisen on Eskom corruption ... Politics
  5. Steenhuisen's accusations are baseless and unfounded, says David Mabuza Politics

Latest Videos

Police make arrests in Braamfontein, clear streets of bricks on the eve of ...
Police make arrests in Braamfontein, clear streets of bricks on the eve of ...