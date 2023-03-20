IN PICS | Fiery berets see red about no lunch and being stopped in Durban's Florida Road

The EFF has threatened legal action against KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after he allegedly instructed police to stop protesters from marching on Florida Road in Durban.
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini told TimesLIVE they were marching peacefully when police arrived, threatening to use force and redirecting away them from Florida Road.
Dlamini claimed the move was aimed at protecting “white-owned businesses”.
He said it was uncalled for as they were marching peacefully and did not engage in any violent activity.
The protesters marched from their offices in Berea at about 10am to the city centre before heading to South Beach, North Beach, and then Florida Road.
At about midday, tensions rose among protesters, with som almost coming to blows after not receiving lunch or refreshments.
However, EFF provincial chair Mongezi Twala denied supporters were unhappy, saying they knew the protocols for internal issues. “We know the heat was serious today, so as the organisation we tried our level best to provide water and food.”
When they marchers got to Florida Road which has a number of restaurants and clubs, police parked their vehicles across the road and ordered them to take another route.
Businesses along the road had already closed their doors.
“We will definitely take legal action against the commissioner because he deliberately sent police to intimidate us and protect private businesses. The commissioner has betrayed his oath of office. We have been marching the whole day passing businesses owned by black people and he didn’t stop us.
“Only when we came here and he thinks that we are a threat to his business masters and now he stops us. We have a right to be here and what he is doing is xola infringing on our right to protest,” said Dlamini.
Dlamini charged the police, who brought in water canons, were aggressive and appeared ready to use force.
“There are also residents that need to use this road as you did not apply for permission to march here,” said one police officer.
During the stand-off hundreds of supporters hurled insults at the police.
“Earlier we marched through the CBD without any glitches but when we are here in affluent areas there are problems,” said Dlamini.
TimesLIVE understands that the party's bid to march to Phoenix via the Ruth First highway was also by prevented by the police supported by private security and community policing forums.
Dlamini said they decided to comply in order to protect the protesters and ensure that no blood is was spilt.
The hungry, tired and frustrated protesters were escorted back to their Glenwood office by police, after walking for about 7 hours in the sweltering Durban sun.
A member from ward 7 in Ntshongweni, west of Durban, said it was disappointing the march was marred by a lack of food and refreshments.
''There were 32 members from my ward and we were only given four loaves of bread and some cold drinks. One of the fighters refused to eat.”
In the afternoon a bakkie was spotted distributing loaves of bread.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Fiery berets see red about no lunch and being stopped in Durban's Florida Road
TimesLIVE
