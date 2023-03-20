EFF leader Julius Malema led a group of singing and dancing protesters through the streets of Pretoria on Monday during the party's national shutdown.
EFF supporters, along with former ANC member Carl Niehaus and others, painted the Pretoria CBD red as they marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said they were there to protest against load-shedding and corruption in the ANC.
Malema, using a PA system, said Ramaphosa should leave, while supporters chanted: “Voetsek Ramaphosa, voetsek!”
At the Union Buildings, members of the public sat under trees. The police, Tshwane metro cops and the SANDF were in attendance. A few supporters who drove to the Union Buildings awaited the marchers.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | ‘Voetsek Ramaphosa!’: Julius Malema leads protesters through Pretoria for national shutdown
