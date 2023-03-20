Politics

WATCH | ‘Voetsek Ramaphosa!’: Julius Malema leads protesters through Pretoria for national shutdown

20 March 2023 - 15:31 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

EFF leader Julius Malema led a group of singing and dancing protesters through the streets of Pretoria on Monday during the party's national shutdown.

EFF supporters, along with former ANC member Carl Niehaus and others, painted the Pretoria CBD red as they marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said they were there to protest against load-shedding and corruption in the ANC.

Malema, using a PA system, said Ramaphosa should leave, while supporters chanted: “Voetsek Ramaphosa, voetsek!”

At the Union Buildings, members of the public sat under trees. The police, Tshwane metro cops and the SANDF were in attendance. A few supporters who drove to the Union Buildings awaited the marchers.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

EFF claims victory for ‘successful’ shutdown

The EFF has hailed victory in its planned national shutdown, citing that it is proceeding successfully, peacefully and with utmost discipline.
Politics
4 hours ago

IN PICS | EFF supporters in Zandspruit and Honeydew take part in shutdown

EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew took to the streets of Cosmo City on Monday to intensify their call for the president's resignation as ...
Politics
6 hours ago

LISTEN | Shutdown: Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ‘won’t take Julius Malema’s nonsense'

Leader of the Soweto Parliament Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini says he won’t tolerate “nonsense” as he counteracts the EFF’s national shutdown.
News
6 hours ago

EFF NATIONAL SHUTDOWN UPDATES | EFF supporters vow to 'march until midnight' in Joburg

A defiant Julius Malema has vowed to push ahead with the EFF's national shutdown on Monday despite two court interdicts preventing violence and ...
Politics
11 hours ago
