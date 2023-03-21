Politics

DA to take legal action over pit latrines

Party says pit latrines are a human rights abuse

21 March 2023 - 09:47 By TimesLIVE
A pit latrine at a primary school in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
A pit latrine at a primary school in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The DA says it will launch legal action to force an end to pit latrines across South Africa.

In a Human Rights Day statement on Tuesday, the party said it will mark the occasion by drawing attention to the recent tragic death of four-year-old Langalam Viki, whose body was found in a school pit latrine in Vaalbank, near Dordrecht in the Eastern Cape, earlier this month.

Party leader John Steenhuisen is due to visit Fiki’s family later on Tuesday, along with a delegation of DA Eastern Cape leaders including provincial leader Andrew Whitfield and DA shadow minister of basic education Baxolile Nodada.

The DA delegation is also due to conduct an oversight visit to the school where Viki’s body was found.

“Little Langalam Viki’s tragic death at the hands of an uncaring ANC government could have been prevented if the department of education had not wasted time in eradicating all pit toilets from schools,” the DA said.

“This Human Rights Day, the DA will remind the ANC national government that proper sanitation is a fundamental human right that government must ensure all South Africans have access to.” 

TimesLIVE

