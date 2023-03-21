Politics

WATCH | Cape Town shutdown protesters allege police were 'brutal', camp outside parliament

21 March 2023 - 09:22 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Members of the EFF took to the streets in Cape Town on Monday during the party's national shutdown to protest against load-shedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to a police officer, EFF Western Cape chairperson Banzi Dambuza alleged police handled them “brutally” in the early hours of Monday when their protest began.

Hundreds of protesters marched to parliament, where speeches were held.

TimesLIVE

Natjoints says 550 protesters were arrested on Monday – 149 in Gauteng

More than 550 protesters were arrested and 24,300 tyres were confiscated during the EFF's national action on Monday.
A handshake between cops and Malema concludes EFF's national shutdown march

The EFF's national shutdown on Monday ended in handshakes outside the Mahlamba Ndlopfu presidential residence in Pretoria as EFF leader Julius Malema ...
'Minor incidents' reported for shutdown in Western Cape

Only minor incidents related to the shutdown have been reported in the Western Cape as of noon on Monday, says provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen ...
EFF claims victory for ‘successful’ shutdown

The EFF has hailed victory in its planned national shutdown, citing that it is proceeding successfully, peacefully and with utmost discipline.
  1. EFF NATIONAL SHUTDOWN UPDATES | How the EFF's #NationalShutdown played out Politics
  2. Malema on shutdown: 'No-one can stop the revolution' Politics
  3. Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa looks abroad for power solutions Politics
  4. Steenhuisen's accusations are baseless and unfounded, says David Mabuza Politics
  5. WATCH | ‘Voetsek Ramaphosa!’: Julius Malema leads protesters through Pretoria ... Politics

