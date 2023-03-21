Members of the EFF took to the streets in Cape Town on Monday during the party's national shutdown to protest against load-shedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Speaking to a police officer, EFF Western Cape chairperson Banzi Dambuza alleged police handled them “brutally” in the early hours of Monday when their protest began.
Hundreds of protesters marched to parliament, where speeches were held.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Cape Town shutdown protesters allege police were 'brutal', camp outside parliament
Members of the EFF took to the streets in Cape Town on Monday during the party's national shutdown to protest against load-shedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Speaking to a police officer, EFF Western Cape chairperson Banzi Dambuza alleged police handled them “brutally” in the early hours of Monday when their protest began.
Hundreds of protesters marched to parliament, where speeches were held.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Natjoints says 550 protesters were arrested on Monday – 149 in Gauteng
A handshake between cops and Malema concludes EFF's national shutdown march
'Minor incidents' reported for shutdown in Western Cape
EFF claims victory for ‘successful’ shutdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos