Court ruling puts IFP back in power in Nongoma local municipality

The sitting in question elected the NFP's Mshangane Ndabandaba as mayor and Babongile Sithole of the ANC as speaker. It was convened by a Cogta team in absence of the IFP after complaints from the ANC coalition that the IFP was refusing to call the sitting to debate a motion of no confidence in its mayor and speaker.

The IFP had said the opposition’s motion was flawed and defective in terms of the standing rules.

Reacting to the court victory, the IFP said it had been vindicated and accused Sithole-Moloi of abusing her power to politically help her party, the ANC, in the matter.

“Quite clearly the MEC is unable to explain and defend her blatant abuse of power. The ANC is hell-bent on weaponising Cogta as a tool to fight its battles; to the absolute detriment of the constitution and related local government legislation,” Hlengwa added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.