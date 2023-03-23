Politics

Fire in parliament delays Mashatile’s maiden Q&A

23 March 2023 - 14:26
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Deputy President Paul Mashatile's maiden Q&A session in the National Assembly has been delayed. File photo.
Image: Puxley Makgatho

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s first oral question session in the National Assembly was delayed on Thursday due to a fire in the Good Hope Building where the assembly holds its sittings.

House chairperson Grace Boroto announced shortly after 2pm that the fire was on the first floor. The chamber is on the ground floor.

“There is a fire on the first floor of this building. So they still want to investigate. They are still checking whether we should proceed from this venue,” said Boroto.

After consulting briefly with parliament staff, she continued: “I’m asked to say that the fire has been contained but they want to check the source, so that we are all relaxed.”

She then adjourned the session for 15 minutes.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

