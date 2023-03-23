Julius Malema held a press briefing on Thursday after a busy week for the EFF leader.
He said Russian leader Vladimir Putin is welcome in South Africa and if it is necessary, he and the EFF will drive Putin from the airport to his meetings and back again in a show of solidarity.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin on Friday, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. However, the Kremlin has said an arrest would amount to a declaration of war against Russia.
Malema said the national shutdown was a success and the disruption on Monday achieved its objective.
WATCH | Putin is welcome in SA: Malema criticises ICC & says 'national shutdown' was a success
Julius Malema held a press briefing on Thursday after a busy week for the EFF leader.
He said Russian leader Vladimir Putin is welcome in South Africa and if it is necessary, he and the EFF will drive Putin from the airport to his meetings and back again in a show of solidarity.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin on Friday, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. However, the Kremlin has said an arrest would amount to a declaration of war against Russia.
Malema said the national shutdown was a success and the disruption on Monday achieved its objective.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Julius Malema tells parliament: 'I'm in charge ... I've got you by the scrotum'
A handshake between cops and Malema concludes EFF's national shutdown march
Malema and supporters camp outside president’s official Pretoria residence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos