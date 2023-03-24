City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has drawn criticism for attending a Tshwane council meeting while she was on sick leave.
Makhubele attended a council meeting in Tshwane on Wednesday as Cope councillor Thabang Sefanyetso’s vetting status was under scrutiny. On the same day, there was a meeting in Johannesburg for which Makhubele submitted an apology and said she was sick.
ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni called for Makhubele to be investigated by the council ethics committee.
“Makhubele was supposed to preside over the meeting of the City of Johannesburg this week but filed a leave of absence, citing ill-health.
“ActionSA was baffled to see her taking part in the Tshwane council meeting, reportedly to address a disagreement within her own party, Cope, about a new councillor in the capital.
“Makhubele relegated herself to an audience member in the Tshwane council, while her own council was in progress. She was blatantly and plainly in dereliction of her duties to the City of Johannesburg and has a case to answer at the ethics committee,” Ngobeni said.
Calls for probe into 'ill' Joburg council speaker who attended Tshwane meeting instead
Colleen Makhubele said there was nothing untoward about her attending the Tshwane meeting, as she was urgently called to resolve a party matter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Joburg speaker slammed for interfering in Tshwane's COPE affairs
While he respected Makhubele’s right to a leave of absence he did not believe it was done in good faith.
“To see her leaving her responsibility to try to influence proceedings of the Tshwane council is an insult to the people of Johannesburg and an indication that she doesn’t take her responsibility seriously.
“Another issue we will raise in the ethics committee is the allegation that she used VIP protection provided to her by the city to conduct unofficial business outside the boundaries of the municipality.”
Former speaker and DA member Vasco da Gama also criticised Makhubele, claiming she found it “more interesting to be at a Tshwane council meeting than doing her job in Johannesburg”.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Makhubele said she did not know being sick meant she should be housebound.
“The speaker of Tshwane council requested me to urgently come to resolve the issue with the Cope councillor, as I am the contact person at the IEC for the province.
“I didn’t know that when I am recovering I should spend my days in bed locked in the house.”
She said ActionSA could report her to the committee but she would not disclose her health issues.
“I don’t report my health issues to Michael Beaumont [of ActionSA]. I am not a member of their dictatorship Mickey Mouse party and small politics of terrorising black people and purging them.”
TimesLIVE
