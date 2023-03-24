The DA has slammed electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s claim that Eskom’s problems at Kusile power station have nothing to do with corruption.
DA: Ramokgopa on a mission to 'sanitise ANC corruption' at Eskom
The DA has slammed electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s claim that Eskom’s problems at Kusile power station have nothing to do with corruption.
Ramokgopa this week said the embattled power utility's problems at the station had “nothing to do with so-called corruption but everything to do with technical designs”.
DA MP and shadow public enterprises minister Ghaleb Cachalia said Ramokgopa's claim was a “flimsy attempt” to whitewash corruption at Eskom.
“Ramokgopa’s comments are not only reckless, they expose his real agenda — which is to sanitise ANC corruption and absolve the criminal networks operating at Eskom from any responsibility,” he said.
The minister should retract his comments and explain how he plans to work with law enforcement agencies to root out corruption at Eskom, said Cachalia.
“To make amends and prove that he is willing to fight corruption at Eskom, Ramokgopa should encourage his ANC comrades in parliament to vote in favour of a DA resolution to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of systemic sabotage, corruption and looting at Eskom. South Africa needs to know who is breaking and looting Eskom”
Kusile headache has nothing to do with 'so-called corruption', says electricity minister
In 2021, the Sunday Times reported on corruption in the construction of Kusile. Documents showed how senior Eskom officials received a slew of apparent kickbacks, including fees paid to a top Pretoria private school.
An e-mail conversation appeared to show how Eskom's former senior capital contracts manager France Hlakudi and Dianah Motlou, who was in charge of contracts at Kusile, colluded with contractors who received billions of rand in tenders from the power utility.
“Kusile and Medupi were the hotbed of industrial-scale looting and corruption during the state capture era. They continue to be at the receiving end of a marauding gang of criminals who have organised themselves into cartels to continue stripping the entity to its bare bones, if former Eskom CEO [Andre] de Ruyter’s allegations are anything to go by,” said Cachalia.
“Ramokgopa has not inspired any confidence since his appointment because of his off-the-cuff comments that have left many wondering whether he will be another [Gwede] Mantashe or [Pravin] Gordhan.”
