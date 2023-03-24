Politics

DA: Ramokgopa on a mission to 'sanitise ANC corruption' at Eskom

24 March 2023 - 09:53
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Arena Holdings head office in Johannesburg. File photo.
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Arena Holdings head office in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The DA has slammed electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s claim that Eskom’s problems at Kusile power station have nothing to do with corruption. 

Ramokgopa this week said the embattled power utility's problems at the station had “nothing to do with so-called corruption but everything to do with technical designs”. 

DA MP and shadow public enterprises minister Ghaleb Cachalia said Ramokgopa's claim was a “flimsy attempt” to whitewash corruption at Eskom. 

“Ramokgopa’s comments are not only reckless, they expose his real agenda — which is to sanitise ANC corruption and absolve the criminal networks operating at Eskom from any responsibility,” he said.

The minister should retract his comments and explain how he plans to work with law enforcement agencies to root out corruption at Eskom, said Cachalia.

“To make amends and prove that he is willing to fight corruption at Eskom, Ramokgopa should encourage his ANC comrades in parliament to vote in favour of a DA resolution to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of systemic sabotage, corruption and looting at Eskom. South Africa needs to know who is breaking and looting Eskom”

Kusile headache has nothing to do with 'so-called corruption', says electricity minister

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom’s problems are technical and have nothing to do with corruption.
News
1 day ago

In 2021, the Sunday Times reported on corruption in the construction of Kusile. Documents showed how senior Eskom officials received a slew of apparent kickbacks, including fees paid to a top Pretoria private school. 

An e-mail conversation appeared to show how Eskom's former senior capital contracts manager France Hlakudi and Dianah Motlou, who was in charge of contracts at Kusile, colluded with contractors who received billions of rand in tenders from the power utility.

“Kusile and Medupi were the hotbed of industrial-scale looting and corruption during the state capture era. They continue to be at the receiving end of a marauding gang of criminals who have organised themselves into cartels to continue stripping the entity to its bare bones, if former Eskom CEO [Andre] de Ruyter’s allegations are anything to go by,” said Cachalia. 

“Ramokgopa has not inspired any confidence since his appointment because of his off-the-cuff comments that have left many wondering whether he will be another [Gwede] Mantashe or [Pravin] Gordhan.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom latest: Municipal debt rises, consumer sentiment sinks

Municipalities owed Eskom R56.3bn by the end of last year, a debt that’s continued to rise, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Business Times
2 hours ago

'No difference between Zuma's nine wasted years and current dispensation': Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says there's no difference between former president Jacob Zuma's “nine wasted years” and his successor President Cyril ...
Politics
3 hours ago

ANC MPs shoot down DA motion to inquire into Eskom criminality

The National Assembly has voted against the DA motion to establish an ad hoc committee to inquire into the full extent of the alleged widespread ...
Politics
12 hours ago

'The ANC government lacks the will to end load-shedding' — ActionSA takes aim

Do you think the government is taking the power crisis seriously?
Politics
1 day ago

Electricity minister denies EFF's 'national shutdown' had anything to do with load-shedding suspension

“It has nothing to do with the EFF. It [was] a one-off protest,” said electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Russia’s Vladimir Putin invited to attend Brics summit in SA, Pandor confirms Politics
  2. EFF faces ballooning bill for removal of shutdown posters in Cape Town Politics
  3. Fire in parliament delays Mashatile’s maiden Q&A Politics
  4. EFF NATIONAL SHUTDOWN UPDATES | How the EFF's #NationalShutdown played out Politics
  5. WATCH | Julius Malema tells parliament: 'I'm in charge ... I've got you by the ... Politics

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament