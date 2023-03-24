Politics

'No difference between Zuma's nine wasted years and current dispensation': Steenhuisen

24 March 2023 - 07:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA leader John Steenhuisen says there's no difference between former president Jacob Zuma's “nine wasted years” and his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa's current dispensation.

Steenhuisen was speaking in the National Assembly ahead of a vote to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of misconduct against Ramaphosa on his Phala Phala farm.

“There is no difference between Zuma's nine wasted years and the current dispensation. Then it was Nkandla, now it’s Phala Phala. Then it was fire pools and cattle kraals, now it's couches stuffed with dollars. Then it was President Jacob Zuma, now it’s President Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

According to Steenhuisen, history is repeating itself and the ANC is shielded a sitting president from accountability.

“Not just any president — a man who promised to clean up and clean out. Yet here South Africa sits, with another compromised ANC head of state,” he said

Two big fat lies about Ramaphosa give rise to a big fat question — how did he make all his money?

An impression that President Cyril Ramaphosa, unlike other ANC cadres, was untarnished by corruption or unethical conduct helped to propel him to the ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Only an ad hoc committee with the powers set out in rule 167 can get to the bottom of allegations of misconduct at Phala Phala, said Steenhuisen.

“The truth will come out on Phala Phala — no matter how hard the ANC tries to hold back the tide. And yes, there will come a day of reckoning for each member of the National Assembly to yet again account for what you did when your name was called,” he said.

“So I urge you to support this motion. But at the end of the day, the one thing that every South African must remember is this: an innocent man should never be afraid of the truth — and an innocent president should never be afraid of parliament.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We are not shielding the president': Paul Mashatile on Phala Phala theft

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi asked what Mashatile believed would be the long-term effect of the ANC’s use of its majority to “circumvent parliamentary ...
Politics
13 hours ago

The man is a law unto himself: Malema on Ramaphosa's bloated office

President Cyril Ramaphosa is showing signs of dictatorship with the continued centralisation of power in his office, says Julius Malema
Politics
16 hours ago

'SA's unhappiness with Ramaphosa is not a licence for illegal foreigners to call for his resignation': McKenzie

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has expressed dismay at alleged illegal foreigners calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Russia’s Vladimir Putin invited to attend Brics summit in SA, Pandor confirms Politics
  2. EFF faces ballooning bill for removal of shutdown posters in Cape Town Politics
  3. Fire in parliament delays Mashatile’s maiden Q&A Politics
  4. EFF NATIONAL SHUTDOWN UPDATES | How the EFF's #NationalShutdown played out Politics
  5. WATCH | Julius Malema tells parliament: 'I'm in charge ... I've got you by the ... Politics

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament