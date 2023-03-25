Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mashaba said despite the recent turmoil within the party, membership growth had not been dented.
Mashaba: ActionSA still going strong in Gauteng despite Baloyi’s exit and fired councillors
ActionSA has fired five councillors in Tshwane within a few months
Despite the recent exit of its Gauteng provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi and firing five councillors, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the party is going from “strength-to-strength” in the province.
Baloyi resigned recently after conflict with Mashaba. He led the province for about a year. The same week, two Tshwane councillors were fired from the party after they were accused of voting with the ANC during a mayoral election in late February and for speaker ATM councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana.
Before their ousting, councillors Sizwe Skhosana and Nkele Molapo were also fired. Molapo was fired for her affiliation with former caucus leader Abel Tau.
Herman Mashaba responds to ‘dictator’ claims amid Bongani Baloyi’s resignation
Mashaba said he was proud of the hundreds of supporters who supported the party’s Human Rights Day event in Sharpeville on Tuesday.
He told supporters they had an opportunity to restore human rights to poor communities in the upcoming elections.
“Next year, as we commemorate three decades of democratic government, we will do so with nearly 12-million South Africans without jobs and about 25-million citizens dependent on some form of social support,” he said.
“The ANC government has failed to provide a better life for all and abandoned the promise of our constitution of an inclusive and prosperous future for our country.
“The 2024 elections offer South Africans the best possible opportunity to replace the corrupt and dysfunctional ANC with an ethical coalition government that will reignite the promise of 1994 and restore the basic human rights the victims of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre fought for.”
