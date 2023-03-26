Politics

From enemies to holding hands: Malema and Niehaus's bromance sets tongues wagging

26 March 2023 - 12:00
EFF leader Julius Malema (centre) and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus (right) walking hand in hand.
EFF leader Julius Malema (centre) and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus (right) walking hand in hand.
Image: Video screenshot

EFF leader Julius Malema and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus's bromance has raised eyebrows and left many puzzled.

The pair were seen walking hand in hand and sharing a drink during the EFF's national shutdown this week, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down and an end to load-shedding, among other things. 

While the shutdown was dubbed a success by some and the “biggest flop” by others, many, including former finance minister Tito Mboweni, could not help but point out the newfound camaraderie between Malema and Niehaus.

However, a video of Malema saying anything that Niehaus touches fails has resurfaced, with some questioning his latest stance. 

In 2021, Malema said Niehaus was a white guy who lacked the credibility of a revolutionary.

“If I were Ace [Magashule], I would tell him that white guy Carl Niehaus to keep quiet because he is not helping him at all. Carl Niehaus is the type of people you tell ‘stop calling me’, that type of person who just messes up your political programmes and wakes up in the morning and says, 'Magashule for president'.

“There is no co-ordination. Which revolution is going to be led by such a questionable character like Carl Niehaus?” Malema said at the time.

On Twitter, Niehaus dismissed claims that his party were “EFF puppies”. 

He also denied that Malema took credit for the national shutdown. 

“Don't tell propaganda lies. Comrade Julius Malema did not take sole credit for the national shutdown. I was present when he addressed the Tshwane march, and acknowledged all others who participated. But we must also acknowledge that it was the EFF that took the lead,” he said 

“Comrade Julius Malema spoke about all the progressive political parties and civil society organisations that participated in the national shutdown. None are so deaf as those who do not want to hear.”

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say about Malema and Niehaus's bromance. 

