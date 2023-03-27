The DA's head of policy Gwen Ngwenya has resigned from the party to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa.
Ngwenya announced her resignation from the DA over the weekend ahead of its federal congress.
“I’ve accepted a role to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa. It’s a big and awesome job to be tasked with, and for a company whose mission I’m so excited to help drive,” she explained.
“Thank you DA for the opportunity to shape the policy agenda at such an integral time in South Africa, to those leading governments who trusted me to provide a steer on issues, and also colleagues across the political aisle with whom I’ve developed lasting relationships.”
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the party wished Ngwenya the best.
“Thank you so much, Gwen, for your many contributions and deep insights you brought to the DA's policy portfolio. We wish you all the best in your exceptional new global opportunity, and we will keep our discussions going into the future. All the very best!”
Party leader John Steenhuisen also thanked Ngwenya.
“I am very grateful for the role you have played in developing a strong policy suite that gives us a strong platform for the next election”.
This is not the first time Ngwenya has resigned from the official opposition party.
She first stepped down as DA policy head in January 2019, citing unhappiness over unfulfilled promises from the party's leadership, among her many reasons.
Here's why Gwen Ngwenya is leaving the DA for a second time
Image: Gallo Images/Beeld/Felix Dlangamandla
The DA's head of policy Gwen Ngwenya has resigned from the party to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa.
Ngwenya announced her resignation from the DA over the weekend ahead of its federal congress.
“I’ve accepted a role to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa. It’s a big and awesome job to be tasked with, and for a company whose mission I’m so excited to help drive,” she explained.
“Thank you DA for the opportunity to shape the policy agenda at such an integral time in South Africa, to those leading governments who trusted me to provide a steer on issues, and also colleagues across the political aisle with whom I’ve developed lasting relationships.”
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the party wished Ngwenya the best.
“Thank you so much, Gwen, for your many contributions and deep insights you brought to the DA's policy portfolio. We wish you all the best in your exceptional new global opportunity, and we will keep our discussions going into the future. All the very best!”
Party leader John Steenhuisen also thanked Ngwenya.
“I am very grateful for the role you have played in developing a strong policy suite that gives us a strong platform for the next election”.
This is not the first time Ngwenya has resigned from the official opposition party.
She first stepped down as DA policy head in January 2019, citing unhappiness over unfulfilled promises from the party's leadership, among her many reasons.
DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya quits, accuses party of being 'more focused on billboards'
Ngwenya accused the DA leadership of failing to support her unit, leaving her without a budget, and saddled with inexperienced staff.
“The resignation should not come as a surprise and you will be familiar with most of the reasons detailed below as they have been raised periodically since my appointment. I will, however, set them out here again for the sake of clarity and closure,” she said at the time.
Ngwenya also complained that the terms of her appointment were never met, saying when she was approached to head up policy for the DA, she was assured the unit would have the support of the leadership, be semi-independent and would be there to provide unfettered research-based advice.
However, she returned to the party in November 2019.
“Excited to be back in the DA and working on policy. There seems to be a real appetite for it, which is fantastic. Looking forward to working with colleagues to produce the best policy platform in South Africa, and for South Africa,” she said at the time.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
John Steenhuisen's supporters confident of victory
DA: Ramokgopa on a mission to 'sanitise ANC corruption' at Eskom
'No difference between Zuma's nine wasted years and current dispensation': Steenhuisen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos