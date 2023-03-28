Politics

DA's Cilliers Brink is the latest newly elected mayor of Tshwane

28 March 2023 - 18:12
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Mayor Cilliers Brink: 'We have to get control of Tshwane's finances and bring our spending into line with our revenue.'
Mayor Cilliers Brink: 'We have to get control of Tshwane's finances and bring our spending into line with our revenue.'
Image: Supplied

The DA's Cilliers Brink is the new executive mayor of Tshwane.

Brink achieved victory on the third attempt at the election of a mayor through the support of the multiparty coalition which included the DA, Action SA, the ACDP and the IFP.

The two previous attempts were marred by caucus breaks, delays, termination of memberships of various councillors, confusion over the filling of their vacancies and contention over voting methods, among other issues.

The capital city mayor garnered 109 votes, while COPE's Ofentse Moalusi received 102 votes in the 213-seat council. Two councillors did not vote.

Brink, a University of Pretoria law graduate, is no stranger to the municipality, having served as a councillor in 2011 and as group corporate and shared services MMC from 2016 to 2019. Since then, Brink moved to parliament and represented the official opposition DA as national spokesperson and as co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee member.

The vote was declared free and fair. 

In his acceptance speech, Brink urged all councillors to work together and put aside their differences, for the greater good of the city. 

“There will be time for battle, but there also has to be time for serious deliberation, earnest debate, empathy, and for co-operation. Each of us, no matter how politically warm-blooded we are, must love our city and our country more than we dislike each other,” he said. 

The newly elected mayor said he will strive to build a capital city that works for all residents, improves the lives of the poor, and creates opportunities for all people to move up in life.

“Nothing that has happened in the past three weeks can take away the honour of this office. I thank the councillors who voted for me for their confidence in my leadership.

“The people of this capital city and country at large have more in common than what sets them apart. We want to build a capital city that works, is free of corruption, and [provides] consistent basic services and value for the tariffs and rates paid.

“We look to success stories in the Western Cape and Cape Town where we have seen successful governments and we want to bring that here. We have to get control of Tshwane's finances and bring our spending in line with our revenue,” Brink said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Former KZN mayor Mletheni Ndlovu and bodyguard survive shooting

Former Msinga mayor Mletheni Ndlovu survived a brazen shooting when he and his bodyguard were ambushed and their car riddled with bullets in ...
News
1 day ago

Race for Tshwane’s top job as DA’s Brink goes head-to-head with COPE’s lone-seat member

The battle for the capital city’s top job is under way at the chambers on Tuesday as councillors wrestle for power for the third time this month.
Politics
5 hours ago

Tshwane instability: DA accused of forgery as speaker no confidence motion fails

Chaos ensued in the Tshwane metro council again on Monday as speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana faced a motion of no confidence.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Millions paid to buy generators and inverters for ministers Politics
  2. From enemies to holding hands: Malema and Niehaus's bromance sets tongues ... Politics
  3. New minister Maropene Ramokgopa 'surprised' by appointment Politics
  4. Boss harassed me, claims Financial and Fiscal Commission intern Politics
  5. Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks Politics

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester's shocking 2011 interview: 'I am responsible for her death, but I ...
'The knife got out of hand', Thabo Bester AKA Facebook rapist denies ...