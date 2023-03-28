WATCH | Mkhwebane appears before parliamentary committee looking into her fitness

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on Tuesday appearing before the parliamentary committee looking into her fitness to occupy office.
The hearings were postponed last Thursday after Mkhwebane said she was ill and unable to make submissions.
Mkhwebane, the first head of a chapter nine institution to face impeachment proceedings, is accused of misconduct and incompetence.
In March 2021, an independent panel appointed to assess the merits of a motion to have her removed from office recommended parliament institute impeachment proceedings against her after finding prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct.
Mkhwebane appears before parliamentary committee looking into her fitness
