Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is continuing her testimony before the parliamentary inquiry probing her fitness to hold office.
On Tuesday, Mkhwebane told the committee she believed she was suspended because she investigated the powerful, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and the theft at his farm.
Mkhwebane said she was obliged to investigate members of the executive accused of violating the Executive Members Ethics Act (EMEA), as happened in the case of donations to the CR17 campaign by Bosasa.
“I am sitting here as part of the charges in this hearing because of what I investigated. I am facing the consequences.
“Now, with the issue of Phala Phala [Ramaphosa's farm], sending those 31 questions led me to be suspended a day before the court was supposed to pronounce. These are the repercussions of investigating the powerful.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Mkhwebane continues testimony at parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is continuing her testimony before the parliamentary inquiry probing her fitness to hold office.
On Tuesday, Mkhwebane told the committee she believed she was suspended because she investigated the powerful, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and the theft at his farm.
Mkhwebane said she was obliged to investigate members of the executive accused of violating the Executive Members Ethics Act (EMEA), as happened in the case of donations to the CR17 campaign by Bosasa.
“I am sitting here as part of the charges in this hearing because of what I investigated. I am facing the consequences.
“Now, with the issue of Phala Phala [Ramaphosa's farm], sending those 31 questions led me to be suspended a day before the court was supposed to pronounce. These are the repercussions of investigating the powerful.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
I was suspended because I investigated the powerful, says Mkhwebane
WATCH | Mkhwebane appears before parliamentary committee looking into her fitness
Mkhwebane insists CR17 probe was open-minded, denies misconduct charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos