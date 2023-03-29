Politics

WATCH | Mkhwebane continues testimony at parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office

29 March 2023 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is continuing her testimony before the parliamentary inquiry probing her fitness to hold office. 

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane told the committee she believed she was suspended because she investigated the powerful, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and the theft at his farm. 

Mkhwebane said she was obliged to investigate members of the executive accused of violating the Executive Members Ethics Act (EMEA), as happened in the case of donations to the CR17 campaign by Bosasa. 

“I am sitting here as part of the charges in this hearing because of what I investigated. I am facing the consequences.  

“Now, with the issue of Phala Phala [Ramaphosa's farm], sending those 31 questions led me to be suspended a day before the court was supposed to pronounce. These are the repercussions of investigating the powerful.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

I was suspended because I investigated the powerful, says Mkhwebane

Busiswe Mkhwebane said her office investigated the most powerful, the “owners of the media industry, and capital”.
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Mkhwebane appears before parliamentary committee looking into her fitness

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on Tuesday appearing before the parliamentary committee looking into her fitness to occupy office.
Politics
1 day ago

Mkhwebane insists CR17 probe was open-minded, denies misconduct charges

The suspended public protector says she did not exceed her powers when she asked the NDPP to investigate allegations against President Cyril ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Millions paid to buy generators and inverters for ministers Politics
  2. Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks Politics
  3. DA's Cilliers Brink is the latest newly elected mayor of Tshwane Politics
  4. Mkhwebane insists CR17 probe was open-minded, denies misconduct charges Politics
  5. From enemies to holding hands: Malema and Niehaus's bromance sets tongues ... Politics

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role