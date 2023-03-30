Politics

Hours after Ekurhuleni mayor's ousting, AIC's man gets the job

30 March 2023 - 20:51
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The African Independent Congress's Sivuyile Ngodwana is the executive mayor of Ekurhuleni.
The African Independent Congress's Sivuyile Ngodwana is the executive mayor of Ekurhuleni.
The African Independent Congress's Sivuyile Ngodwana is the new executive mayor of Ekurhuleni.

Godongwana was elected just hours after the ousting of DA mayor Tania Campbell.

This was the second time she had been removed as mayor. In October last year, Campbell was kicked out but was later reinstated by the South Gauteng high court. 

ActionSA councillors, who abandoned the DA-led multiparty coalition in November last year, said that despite Campbell not being perfect, the ANC tenure before her was worse.

In the fresh election, Campbell garnered 75 votes while Ngodwana got 129. The newly elected mayor received the backing of the ANC, the EFF and other minority parties.

Just before voting took place, Action SA announced their withdrawal from council, saying they would be abstaining from the vote.

Sivuyile Ngodwana taking his oath of office on Thursday.
Sivuyile Ngodwana taking his oath of office on Thursday.
Ngodwana, in his acceptance speech, thanked residents and councillors for the opportunity to lead the city.

“We appreciate that the electorate did not bestow any absolute majority in council, which compelled parties to put heads together and come up with an alternative political leadership ideal,” said Ngodwana.

This victory forms part of the ANC and EFF's calculated takeover of Gauteng metros with the help of the Patriotic Alliance and minority parties.

Their new coalition configuration is designed to place minority parties into positions such as speaker of council and executive mayor. The  ANC/EFF/PA/minority bloc then shares the rest of the mayoral committee seats.

The mayor said the city would be governed through the government of local unity coalition, and thanked the parties for a “mature political process that led to today's outcome”.

“We took genuine criticism and determination to self-correct and with the collective wisdom of like-minded parties, we are equally inspired by spirit of parties of giving us the benefit of the doubt to turn the tide in the city,” said the mayor.

Ngodwana ensured that the people's interests will be what guides his administration and promised to hit the ground running to restore deteriorating service delivery.

