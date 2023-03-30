Politics

'I voted for the ANC twice - for Nelson Mandela in 1994 and I gave Thabo Mbeki a chance in 1999': Mashaba

30 March 2023 - 11:00
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he voted for the ANC twice before realising the party was a “criminal syndicate”.

Speaking at a community meeting in Lanseria in the West Rand, Mashaba said in the beginning he believed that the ANC had a vision for the country but changed his mind during former president Thabo Mbeki’s tenure.

“I voted for the ANC twice — in 1994 for Nelson Mandela and I gave Thabo Mbeki a chance in 1999, but during Mbeki’s era I realised this so-called liberation movement is actually a criminal syndicate,” said Mashaba. 

Mashaba said he looked for other options after realising the party was no longer serving his interests.

He claimed that under Mbeki's presidency he asked to supply proof under oath that he was black in order to access certain business opportunities.

"I said: ‘What nonsense is this? What the hell is going on here?’ I said this is not what I voted for, this is not what I expected.”

Mashaba also explained why he cut political ties with Build One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

“The more I had meetings with Mmusi, the more I got confused,” he said. “I think he is a great guy for wanting to start his own thing and it’s starting to blossom. I really wish him everything of the best — but the ActionSA train has already left.”

Mashaba and Maimane parted ways in 2020 after joining forces to start a movement, “The People’s Dialogue”. At the time, Maimane confirmed that he and Mashaba were working together, saying they would “charter a way forward where future generations can be served by individuals who place citizens first”.

However, Mashaba then announced that he was forming his own political party, while Maimane said he would focus on establishing a “movement for one SA”.

“The movement for one South Africa will continue its work to bring change and sees no clash of ideas with the project being undertaken by Herman [Mashaba]. Our engagements will continue as we work together to fix our country and bring the change we need,” Maimane said at the time.

“We would like to emphasise that we have the deepest respect for one another and continue to support each other’s respective, independent efforts to deliver real transformational change in South Africa.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bongani Baloyi set to announce his next political move

Just weeks after his dramatic exit from ActionSA, former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi is on Thursday expected to announce his next political move — ...
Politics
22 hours ago

'Heads must roll': Maimane and EFF weigh in on Thabo Bester's confirmed escape

The correctional services department confirmed Bester escaped from Mangaung maximum security prison after it was believed he had committed suicide by ...
News
3 days ago

Mashaba: ActionSA still going strong in Gauteng despite Baloyi’s exit and fired councillors

ActionSA has fired five councillors in Tshwane within a few months.
Politics
5 days ago

'The ANC government lacks the will to end load-shedding' — ActionSA takes aim

Do you think the government is taking the power crisis seriously?
Politics
1 week ago

Malema slams ‘clown of note’ Mashaba over national shutdown criticism

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for criticising the national shutdown planned by the red berets, saying Mashaba ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks Politics
  2. 'Touch the speaker, you won't find peace': EFF tells new Tshwane mayor Cilliers ... Politics
  3. Millions paid to buy generators and inverters for ministers Politics
  4. DA's Cilliers Brink is the latest newly elected mayor of Tshwane Politics
  5. Mkhwebane insists CR17 probe was open-minded, denies misconduct charges Politics

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role