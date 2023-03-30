Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane continues testimony before parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office

30 March 2023 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on Thursday expected to continue making submissions before the parliamentary inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.

During her testimony on Wednesday, Mkhwebane told the committee that three successive clean audits from the auditor-general and the reduction in the caseload are some of the achievements her office obtained before her “illegal” suspension last year.

“At the time of my illegal suspension, the institution had released a pie chart which reflected key performance areas,” Mkhwebane told the committee for section 194 inquiry.

She said between October 2016 and February 2022, 412 investigation reports were issued and 2,372 public education and outreach activities conducted. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mkhwebane extols achievements of her office until her ‘illegal’ suspension

Three successive clean audits from the auditor-general and the reduction in the caseload are some of the achievements public protector Busisiwe ...
News
21 hours ago

I was suspended because I investigated the powerful, says Mkhwebane

Busiswe Mkhwebane said her office investigated the most powerful, the “owners of the media industry, and capital”.
News
1 day ago

Mkhwebane insists CR17 probe was open-minded, denies misconduct charges

The suspended public protector says she did not exceed her powers when she asked the NDPP to investigate allegations against President Cyril ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks Politics
  2. 'Touch the speaker, you won't find peace': EFF tells new Tshwane mayor Cilliers ... Politics
  3. Millions paid to buy generators and inverters for ministers Politics
  4. DA's Cilliers Brink is the latest newly elected mayor of Tshwane Politics
  5. Mkhwebane insists CR17 probe was open-minded, denies misconduct charges Politics

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role