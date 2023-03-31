'Democracy at work' or 'another one to ignore'? — Nine reactions to Bongani Baloyi's new political party

Bongani Baloyi's decision to start his own political party has drawn mixed reactions, with some welcoming the move and others claiming it was just the latest in a long list of parties looking to grab votes in next year's elections.
Baloyi left ActionSA earlier this month, citing an attempt by party leader Herman Mashaba to remove him as the Gauteng leader and make him national spokesperson. He was with the party for a little more than a year after joining it from the DA.
He announced his new party, Xiluva, on Thursday, urging voters to take the country's future into their hands.
“For once, despondent South Africans and young people who constitute the biggest voting demographic have a reason to vote. The time to vote for Nelson Mandela is gone Now is the time to vote for yourself,” he said.
Speaking to Eusebius on TimesLIVE he said the party's foundational values are ubuntu, family, community and multiracialism.
He had pushed back at a potential donor dictating to Xiluva's values and relationship with other political parties, and is instead looking for “subscriptions and working-class donations” to ensure “purity”.
He told his followers on social media a link to join the party would be live from Monday morning.
“We are in the final stages of testing. Please bare with us. Asbonge.”
Baloyi's announcement drew a flood of responses online. Here are a few of the reactions:
Image: MASI LOSI
