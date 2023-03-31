Politics

'Democracy at work' or 'another one to ignore'? — Nine reactions to Bongani Baloyi's new political party

31 March 2023 - 08:58
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Bongani Baloyi has formed his own political party. File photo.
Bongani Baloyi has formed his own political party. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

Bongani Baloyi's decision to start his own political party has drawn mixed reactions, with some welcoming the move and others claiming it was just the latest in a long list of parties looking to grab votes in next year's elections.

Baloyi left ActionSA earlier this month, citing an attempt by party leader Herman Mashaba to remove him as the Gauteng leader and make him national spokesperson. He was with the party for a little more than a year after joining it from the DA.

He announced his new party, Xiluva, on Thursday, urging voters to take the country's future into their hands. 

“For once, despondent South Africans and young people who constitute the biggest voting demographic have a reason to vote. The time to vote for Nelson Mandela is gone Now is the time to vote for yourself,” he said.

Speaking to Eusebius on TimesLIVE he said the party's foundational values are ubuntu, family, community and multiracialism.

He had pushed back at a potential donor dictating to Xiluva's values and relationship with other political parties, and is instead looking for “subscriptions and working-class donations” to ensure “purity”.

He told his followers on social media a link to join the party would be live from Monday morning.

“We are in the final stages of testing. Please bare with us. Asbonge.”

Baloyi's announcement drew a flood of responses online. Here are a few of the reactions:

SIGN ME UP

JUST ANOTHER PARTY ON THE BALLOT

READY TO GO

TAKING CHANCES

NICE, BUT THE LOGO

THE ANC COULD BE THE REAL WINNER

CHOOSE ME, PRESIDENT BALOYI

IS IT A BURIAL SOCIETY?

OR A FOOTBALL CLUB?

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

PODCAST | Xiluva: Will Bongani Baloyi's new political party bloom before 2024?

Former ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi has started a new political party, Xiluva, meaning flower in Xitsonga. In this case, it refers to the ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Bongani Baloyi's Xiluva party likely to take votes from DA, ActionSA

The IEC has previously highlighted that  millions of young people eligible to vote opted to stay at home for the previous election.
Politics
14 hours ago

Mashaba: ActionSA still going strong in Gauteng despite Baloyi’s exit and fired councillors

ActionSA has fired five councillors in Tshwane within a few months.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Touch the speaker, you won't find peace': EFF tells new Tshwane mayor Cilliers ... Politics
  2. Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks Politics
  3. Millions paid to buy generators and inverters for ministers Politics
  4. ANC to meet Mbeki over letter slamming decision to block Phala Phala probe Politics
  5. EFF slams Ronald Lamola for 'laughing' at Thabo Bester question Politics

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...