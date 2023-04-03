Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane to appear before parliamentary committee

03 April 2023 - 12:34 By TimesLIVE

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is appearing again on Monday before the parliamentary committee probing her fitness to hold office.

