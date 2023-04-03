Politics

WATCH | 'Vote DA like your life depended on it!': Steenhuisen's speech at 2023 congress

03 April 2023 - 07:44 By Ihsaan Haffejee

Delegates at the DA's congress over the weekend re-elected John Steenhuisen as the party's federal leader. 

Steenhuisen used his victory speech to declare the EFF “number one political enemy of the DA”.

“Today I publicly declare Julius Malema's EFF as political enemy number one of the DA. And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn,” said Steenhuisen, who warned delegates of the possibility of an ANC/EFF coalition in 2024. 

Steenhuisen also spoke of the need for a broad-based movement to work together across political parties to unseat the ANC from power in the 2024 elections, saying the DA cannot keep doing what it has always done.

“Above all, we recognise that now is the time for the DA to become the leader of the alternative that will change our country for the better,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

DA will do everything to stop ANC-EFF coalition in 2024, says John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party will do all in its power to prevent the creation of an ANC-EFF coalition government if no party wins over ...
News
1 day ago

DA resolves to protect the Reserve Bank's independence

The DA says the independence of the Reserve Bank must be protected. Any move by the ANC and EFF to nationalise and change its mandate must be ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Zille supports congress decision to reject two centres of power in DA

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has lauded the party’s congress decision to reject a proposal for the creation of a deputy leader position ...
Politics
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cops probe links between DA’s Malusi Booi and gang bosses Politics
  2. DA will do everything to stop ANC-EFF coalition in 2024, says John Steenhuisen Politics
  3. Buoyed by re-election, Steenhuisen declares Malema EFF enemy No.1 Politics
  4. DA's Mazzone barred from parly committee pending security clearance Politics
  5. Push to charge ANC’s Phala Phala ‘rebels’ Politics

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief