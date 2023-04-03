Delegates at the DA's congress over the weekend re-elected John Steenhuisen as the party's federal leader.
Steenhuisen used his victory speech to declare the EFF “number one political enemy of the DA”.
“Today I publicly declare Julius Malema's EFF as political enemy number one of the DA. And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn,” said Steenhuisen, who warned delegates of the possibility of an ANC/EFF coalition in 2024.
Steenhuisen also spoke of the need for a broad-based movement to work together across political parties to unseat the ANC from power in the 2024 elections, saying the DA cannot keep doing what it has always done.
“Above all, we recognise that now is the time for the DA to become the leader of the alternative that will change our country for the better,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | 'Vote DA like your life depended on it!': Steenhuisen's speech at 2023 congress
Delegates at the DA's congress over the weekend re-elected John Steenhuisen as the party's federal leader.
Steenhuisen used his victory speech to declare the EFF “number one political enemy of the DA”.
“Today I publicly declare Julius Malema's EFF as political enemy number one of the DA. And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn,” said Steenhuisen, who warned delegates of the possibility of an ANC/EFF coalition in 2024.
Steenhuisen also spoke of the need for a broad-based movement to work together across political parties to unseat the ANC from power in the 2024 elections, saying the DA cannot keep doing what it has always done.
“Above all, we recognise that now is the time for the DA to become the leader of the alternative that will change our country for the better,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
DA will do everything to stop ANC-EFF coalition in 2024, says John Steenhuisen
DA resolves to protect the Reserve Bank's independence
Zille supports congress decision to reject two centres of power in DA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos