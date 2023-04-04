Politics

PA leader Gayton McKenzie: 'Our enemies call us a party for coloured people — that's very far from the truth'

04 April 2023 - 10:00
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has slammed claims his party is only for coloured people. File photo.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has slammed claims his party is only for coloured people. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has dismissed claims the party is only for coloured people. 

McKenzie on Monday announced the party's candidates for by-elections across the country. 

By-elections are scheduled for ward 5 in Grootvlei, Dipaleseng, Mpumalanga, and ward 11 in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal on April 4 and 5. A by-election for ward 17 in Paul Roux, Dihlabeng, Free State, is scheduled for April 26.

“We must and will do more as Patriotic Alliance,” said McKenzie

“Our enemies call us a party for coloured people, very far from the truth, Our deputy president, president of the youth and deputy president of our women’s league are all black, together with many in our NEC.”

He acknowledged the party had consolidated successfully in predominantly coloured communities but said it was doing the same in other areas. 

“We have consolidated successfully in predominantly coloured communities and made a call to our members to go out and show the same vigour and drive in recruiting in predominantly black, white and Indian communities.”

Previously, McKenzie said the days of coloured people being on the margins were over. 

“That time is over. We have to change the narrative. We have to stand together and show people that we can make a change.

He said the party was not only for coloured people but sought to do what white and black governments could not succeed in doing — to unite the country.

“Every day on Facebook there is a fight about who is coloured and who is Khoisan. So, I appeal to the Khoisan chiefs to educate us.

“Not now, but when we have reached the land of milk and honey.”

