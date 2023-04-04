Politics

WATCH LIVE | Section 194 committee meets to deliberate on Mkhwebane's legal funding

04 April 2023 - 10:22 By TImesLIVE

The section 194 committee is on Tuesday meeting to deliberate on how to proceed after the decision by the office of the public protector to withdraw advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal funding.

TimesLIVE

